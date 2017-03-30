Cop Shop (3/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/29)

Non Injury Accident

At 3:35 a.m. a slide off occurred at NE 120 Road & Susank Road.

At 11:51 p.m. an accident was reported at N. Park Avenue & W. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood. Outside agency assisted.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/29)

Sick Person

At 3:41 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5520 Apache Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:52 a.m. Tiffany Umphre was northbound in the 1700 block of the 281 Bypass and struck David Thacker’s vehicle from behind.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:14 p.m. an officer arrested Rodney Drake at 3800 10th Street for DWR and a Barton County warrant.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2027 Morton Street.

Theft

At 2:43 p.m. theft of a minivan and power washer were reported at 3017 10th Street. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 2:50 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5520 Apache Road.

Theft

At 4:35 p.m. Payless Shoe Source, 3511 10th Street Ste 7, reported a theft.

3/30

Breathing Problems

At 1:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3206 25th Street.