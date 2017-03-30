1590 KVGB now has a twin sister. 97.7 FM is on the air in Central Kansas.

Engineers completed work on the FM translator Thursday that will now allow surrounding communities like Ellinwood and Claflin, along with areas to the south and southeast of Great Bend to listen to KVGB programming at night and early in the moring. 1590 switches to a directional pattern in the evening which has kept listeners in those areas from hearing the signal during those times. 1590 KVGB operates at 5,000 watts which is one of the larger signals in the state of Kansas. The daytime pattern allows the station to be heard all over the central part of the state.

In 2009, the FCC revised its rules to permit the rebroadcast of AM radio stations on FM translator stations. The Commission acknowledged that the rule has worked well and that allowing AM stations the same flexibility to use FM translators to enhance their service is in the public interest. In the ruling, the FCC stipulated that translators cannot be used to extend the contour of an AM station, and must be wholly contained within the 2 mV/m daytime contour and the 25-mile radius. Eagle Communications applied for an was approved for the 97.7 FM frequency.

The simulcast capability for 1590 KVGB come in a year when the station turns 80 years old. One of the oldest radio stations in western Kansas, KVGB first signed on the air in 1947.

We are curious where you are hearing the 97.7 signal. E-mail steve.webster@eagleradio.net and let us know where you are listening 1590 on FM.