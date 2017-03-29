Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 7am. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
