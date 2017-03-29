Seaton earns Player of the Week Honors…..Again..

For the second straight week, Jarrett Seaton of the Barton Community College baseball team has been awarded the KJCCC Division I Pitcher of the Week honor for his performances in week seven of the season.

As the Cougars returned to the diamond inside Williams Stadium on Sunday, Barton was faced with unfamiliar territory as the host Garden City Community College Broncbusters swept Saturday’s action handing the Cougars their lone doubleheader sweep of the season. Seaton not only cooled off the Broncbuster bats having scored nineteen runs a day previous, but pitched a complete game shutout propelling the Cougars to Sunday’s sweep and splitting of the four-game series.

Striking out six of the Garden City batters, Seaton allowed just four hits and one walk in his seven innings of work as the Nebraska freshman improved to 6-0 on the season while lowering his ERA to 3.05 on the year.

Seaton’s consecutive week honors marks the fourth weekly conference award for Barton Baseball as fellow hurler Mason Hiser and first baseman Trey Pittman earned the honors in weeks two and three respectively.

Leaving Garden City at 7-5 in conference play and 23-9 overall, the Cougars dropped out of the national poll but are still receiving votes just outside the top twenty. Barton’s scheduled mid-week game at McPherson College on Wednesday leaves the Cougars next opponent on the slate as No. 14 ranked Hutchinson Community College. Barring any additional weather changes to the schedule, the Cougars and Blue Dragons will square off for a four-game series at Lawson-Biggs Field with 1:00 p.m. doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.