The Great Bend Panther baseball team tried to get their season started yesterday at Goddard but the scheduled twin bill was washed out after just an inning and a half.

Goddard led 3-0 after 1 1/2 innings when the rains came. No word on a makeup date.

The Panthers will try again Tuesday at Goddard.

The Lady Panther soccer team was able to get their game in yesterday at Wichita Independent. Great Bend won the match 9-0 and will play at Emporia on Monday.