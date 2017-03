MARCH 29, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: WHEELS 18″ TIRES 245/45/18 FROM A 2009 MUSTANG. 282-0424

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED. 285-1722

FOR SALE: REESE 16,000# 5TH WHEEL HITCH FOR A CAMPER. 278-6289

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN FLOOR JACK, DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS 9D, GARDEN HOSES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: UMBRELLA STROLLER, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME, GRILL. 603-8584

WANTED: 1 OR 2 PEACOCKS. 797-5781

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN 46″ RIDING MOWER W/BLADE/CATCHER 786-9577 AFTER 5

FOR SALE: CHAIRS, BAR STOOL. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: 60-80 GRASS BALES, NO TILL GRASS DRILL, TREE SHEAR FOR SKID STEER. 617-3944

WANTED: GOLD FISH. 868-1016

FOR SALE: QUEEN SERTA MATTRESS 793-8956

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER, (WHITE/LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. WANTED: SMALL BUILDING. 285-5288

FOR SALE: TAYLOR GOLF CLUBS, SAW BLADES, BIRD HOUSES. 793-3059

WANTED: REPAIR CUCKOO CLOCK 564-2787

FOR SALE: RABBITS (NEW ZEALAND WHITES) FARM FRESH EGGS. 792-5636

FOR SALE: POWER TOOLS (TABLE SAW, ROUTER, SANDER). 639-5604

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J MOWERS 1850/1860 50″ & 60″. 785-731-1127

FREE: NEW KING JAMES VERSION OF THE BIBLE ON TAPE, SPANISH SPEAKING BIBLE ON TAPE; WANTED: BINOCULARS. 792-3640

FOR SALE: NEW TIRE 31/1050/15 WANTED: WIRE HOG & GOAT PANELS, BED FOR A 1986 FORD F150 PU. 316-619-8494

WANTED: REFRIGERATOR. GB AREA. 639-2934

FOR SALE: GYM LOCKERS (8), 20″ TIRE 275/55/20. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 100 4′ T-POSTS W/INSULATORS, ANTIQUE SLEIGH BED W/CURVE FRONT DRESSER W/MIRROR. 910-7710

FOR SALE: CURTIS MATHIS TV, WANTED: MEDIUM SIZE DOG CRATE. 792-6560

WANTED: OLD TOYS (TONKA, STRUCTO ETC). 786-1645

