Frank Mason of Kansas unanimous pick for AP All-America team

UNDATED (AP) – Frank Mason III of Kansas has been unanimously selected to the 2016-17 AP All-America team.

Mason, who averaged 20.8 points and 5.1 assists this season, received all first-team votes from the 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

Joining Mason on the first team on Tuesday were fellow senior Josh Hart of Villanova, sophomore Caleb Swanigan of Purdue, freshman Lonzo Ball of UCLA and junior Justin Jackson of North Carolina.

Hart, who averaged 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds, received 62 first-team votes.

Swanigan led the nation with 26 double-doubles and was the only Division I player to average 18 points and 12 rebounds this season. He was on 61 first-team ballots.

Ball received 54 first-team votes. He averaged 14.6 points and 7.9 assists and has already announced plans to enter the NBA draft.

Jackson helped the Tar Heels reach the Final Four, averaging 18.1 points. He was on 24 first-team ballots.

Votes were based on the regular season and conference tournaments.