Cop Shop (3/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/28)

THEFT

At 4:28 p.m. responded to a case of theft at 612 Cheyenne View Dr. In Great Bend.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 7:57 p.m. responded to a non-injury accident at Railroad Avenue and 56 Highway.

CHILD IN NEED OF CARE

At 8:22 responed to a case concerning a child in need of care at 606 Windmill Lane in Great Bend.

STRUCTURE FIRE

At 9:45 p.m. assisted with a structure fire at 828 NW 80 avenue Hoisington

DOMESTIC

At 11:01 p.m. responded to a dometstic case at 5961 Anchor Way in Great Bend.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/28)

FIGHT

At 5:39 a.m. responded to a fight taking place at 1411 2nd Street.

STRUCTURE FIRE

At 11:00 a.m. responded to a structure fire at 912 Holland St.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 2:50 p.m. responded to a non injury accident at 1624 10th Street.

THEFT

At 3:20 p.m. responded to a report of theft at 2425 Broadway.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

at 7:51 p.m. responded to a non injury accident at 3909 10th Street.

THEFT

At 9:47 p.m. responded to a case of theft at 3503 10th Street

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 10:05 p.m. responed to a non injury accident at 24th Street and Morton.