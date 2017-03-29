Bat Cats to host open house Sunday April 2nd

The Great Bend Bat Cats will host an Open House at the Big Bend Batters Box (2207 Washington) on Sunday, April 2 from 6-9pm.

There will be information available about the benefits of becoming a host family for the summer collegiate baseball program and how to become one. The host family program is essential for the Bat Cats to be in Great Bend, and a great way to see from the inside the daily trials and tribulations of an aspiring professional baseball player.

If you are unable to attend, please visit Great Bend Bat Cats Baseball Club to see the information, or you can call or email Roger Ward to ask questions or set up an appointment that fits your schedule.

The Bat Cats open up play on Friday, June 2nd at Al Burns Memorial Field against the Hays Larks.

Find out more at greatbendbatcats.com.