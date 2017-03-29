Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/28)

RELEASED: Laura Horsfall of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served sentence.

RELASED to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Francisco Rocha of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant and a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation. Also a District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, interference with a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of methamphetamine, No drug tax stamp and criminal possession of firearm by a felon.

RELEASED: Amber Wilson of Hoisinton on a Barton County District Court Case. Served sentence.

BOOKED: Jason Brown of Great Bend on 3 Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt. Bond set at $231, $220, and $637, all cash. Also booked on 3 counts of failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000 C/S, $1,000 C/S, and $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Alexander Acosta of Great Bend on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.