Barton County improves 15 spots in annual health rankings

Barton County improved 15 spots in the Robert Wood Johnson annual health rankings that were released Wednesday. The annual study measures premature death rates, quality of life, health habits, and access to health care. Barton County ranked 58th in this years rankings, not great, but much better that 73rd which the county was ranked in 2016. Johnson County is among the wealthiest counties and also among the healthiest. Labette County in the southeast corner of the state has the worst health outcomes in Kansas. Heather Morgan, with the anti-poverty group Project 17, says gaps in insurance coverage are a major factor in the health of that county’s residents.

5 of 7 area counties in the Golden Belt also saw significant improvement in the rankings. Stafford County was ranked 33rd, 11 spots better than a year ago and 35 spots better than 2015 when the county was ranked 57th.

Russell County improved 16 spots to 32nd, Rush County 22 spots to 45th and Edwards County improved 11 postitions in the health rankings to 70th.

Rice County however dropped 28 spots in the 2017 health rankings to number 75 among the 102 counties that were published in the report. Pawnee Country dropped to 86th in this year’s health rankings, down from 56th last year.

Overall Rankings

1 Johnson (JO)

2 Wabaunsee (WB)

3 Pottawatomie (PT)

4 Logan (LG)

5 Riley (RL)

6 Thomas (TH)

7 Douglas (DG)

8 Ellis (EL)

9 Washington (WS)

10 Gray (GY)

11 Jackson (JA)

12 McPherson (MP)

13 Meade (ME)

14 Ellsworth (EW)

15 Doniphan (DP)

16 Miami (MI)

17 Harvey (HV)

18 Trego (TR)

19 Leavenworth (LV)

20 Coffey (CF)

21 Marion (MN)

22 Stafford (SF)

23 Jefferson (JF)

24 Stevens (SV)

25 Nemaha (NM)

26 Ottawa (OT)

27 Clay (CY)

28 Butler (BU)

29 Kingman (KM)

30 Greeley (GL)

31 Scott (SC)

32 Gove (GO)

33 Kearny (KE)

34 Marshall (MS)

35 Osage (OS)

36 Russell (RS)

37 Decatur (DC)

38 Grant (GT)

39 Haskell (HS)

40 Ness (NS)

41 Mitchell (MC)

42 Lane (LE)

43 Morris (MR)

44 Atchison (AT)

45 Rush (RH)

46 Lincoln (LC)

47 Kiowa (KW)

48 Saline (SA)

49 Dickinson (DK)

50 Lyon (LY)

51 Pratt (PR)

52 Anderson (AN)

53 Comanche (CM)

54 Franklin (FR)

55 Graham (GH)

56 Finney (FI)

57 Sheridan (SD)

58 Barton (BT)

59 Sumner (SU)

60 Sedgwick (SG)

61 Norton (NT)

62 Jewell (JW)

63 Ford (FO)

64 Reno (RN)

65 Shawnee (SN)

66 Cloud (CD)

67 Seward (SW)

68 Wichita (WH)

69 Barber (BA)

70 Edwards (ED)

71 Cheyenne (CN)

72 Neosho (NO)

73 Chase (CS)

74 Geary (GE)

75 Rice (RC)

76 Crawford (CR)

77 Smith (SM)

78 Linn (LN)

79 Rawlins (RA)

80 Rooks (RO)

81 Hamilton (HM)

82 Phillips (PL)

83 Clark (CA)

84 Chautauqua (CQ)

85 Bourbon (BB)

86 Pawnee (PN)

87 Brown (BR)

88 Woodson (WO)

89 Sherman (SH)

90 Morton (MT)

91 Cowley (CL)

92 Allen (AL)

93 Montgomery (MG)

94 Greenwood (GW)

95 Harper (HP)

96 Elk (EK)

97 Cherokee (CK)

98 Wilson (WL)

99 Osborne (OB)

100 Republic (RP)

101 Wyandotte (WY)

102 Labette (LB)

NR Stanton (ST)

NR Wallace (WA)

NR Hodgeman (HG)