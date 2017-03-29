7th Annual Kans for Kids Radiothon is this Friday

Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer has one simple mission…to provide funding for families in Barton County and Russell County with children who are living with cancer. The non-profit organization based out of Hoisington creates public awareness of childhood cancer and offers hope to families who are affected by childhood cancer.

To help raise funds for the organization, Eagle Radio will host the Annual Kans for Kids Radiothon Friday, March 31 on all four stations.

Debbie Reif, co-founder of Kans for Kids, claims the Radiothon as her favorite day of the year.

Debbie Reif Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deb-1.mp3

Kans for Kids started in 1994 and since then has raised money through recycling aluminum cans, memorials, fundraisers, and donations.

Helping several families for over 20 years, Kans For Kids is currently assisting Dade Cannon’s family.

Debbie Reif Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deb-2.mp3

The 7th Annual Kans for Kids Radiothon presented by Comfort Pro will broadcast interviews with survivors, Kans for Kids board members, and others involved in the organization from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Listen to the Radiothon on 1590 KVGB, 100.7 Eagle Country, B104.3 The Point, and Hits 106.9.