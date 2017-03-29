24 hour rainfall totals through 7 a.m.

** If you would like to become a KVGB rainfall reporter, e-mail your 24-hour totals to dakota.tucker@eagleradio.net or call 620-792-2479 between 6A & 7A. Please include your name and location of your gauge.

Eagle Media Center-12th and Baker Great Bend: .80

Charles Austin-3 miles North of Alexander: .85

Jerry Morganstern-Hoisington: 1.00

Don Mie-North Susank: .75

Rose Dietz-Redwing: .80

Red Maier-Northwest Ellinwood: .95

Marvin Schnieder-South of Rush Center: 1.00

GB COOP test plot-North McKinley Great Bend: .85