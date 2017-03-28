Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Showers. High near 47. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.