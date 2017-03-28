GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Notable Naturalists

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Notable Naturalists” on Wednesday, March 29, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

This program will also be held Friday, March 31, at the Sr. Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) starting at 1 pm.

Sure, most of us know about Audubon and Darwin, but there are many other notable naturalists who made great contributions to our knowledge of the natural world. Join us as we hear stories of some of the lesser known naturalists in history. Jean Aycock, KWEC Educator, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.