Cop Shop (3/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/27)

Non Injury Accident

At 7 a.m. an accident was reported at 373 NW 100 Road in Hoisington.

Theft

At 4:28 p.m. a theft was reported at NE 60 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:03 p.m. an accident was reported at W. Barton County Road & SW 40.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/27)

Breathing Problems

At 6:36 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2719 Dry Creek.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:21 a.m. an accident was reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:44 a.m. Best Western Angus Inn, 2920 10th Street, reported a burglary.

Non Injury Accident

At 12:29 p.m. an accident was reported on private property, 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Heart Problems

At 9:27 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2523 11th Street.