Barton County continues participation in Federal Funds Exchange Program

Barton County has two options available to them when they participate in the Federal Funds Exchange program through the Kansas Department of Transportation. Option one is to bank the full amount of Federal Aid Funds which totals just over $271,000 for use with a federal aid project that must be designed to federal standards.

Option two, which Barton County Commissioners elected to do on Monday, allows the county to accept 90-percent of the federal funds that can be used on KDOT-approved county projects. Barry McManaman is Barton County Engineer.

The County is required to use the state funds for specific types of road or bridge improvement projects, but the program allows a wider variety of projects and ranges of scope than the federal aid program would permit.