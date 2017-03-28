2 Kansas men formally charged for crash in reported stolen jeep

HUTCHINSON– Two Kansas men arrested a high-speed chase involving a reported stolen vehicle have been formally charged.

Bryson Allen, 22, Hutchinson, is charged with felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Corey Drake, 37, is charged with felony interference and possession of marijuana.

Just after 2:30 p.m. March 18, a Reno County Sheriff Deputy patrolling near Haven spotted a Jeep reported stolen earlier in the day from Hutchinson.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the Jeep sped up and a chase began.

Other deputies laid stop sticks at Yoder and Trailswest Roads. The driver went around the stop sticks but drove

through the ditch and went airborne.

The vehicle continued southwest through a field before it became disabled.

The driver, identified as Allen and his passenger Drake both fled on foot.

They were both quickly apprehended and then complained of minor injuries. They were transported by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released to deputies who transported them to the Reno County Correctional Facility.