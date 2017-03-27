Tuesday Weather

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Rain likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.