Tuesday Weather

Periodic chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Strong to low end severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon/evening and Wednesday across southern and southeast Kansas. Areas of heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely with rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches by Thursday morning.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday
Rain likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

