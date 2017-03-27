Sleep Lab opens in Great Bend this week

PM Sleep Lab opens in Great Bend, KS this week at 3520 Lakin Ave, Ste. 105, Great Bend to service patients and physicians who suffer from one of the more than 84 different sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, snoring, restless leg syndrome and sleep walking. Recognized by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM.) PM Sleep Lab is one of the largest providers of sleep medicine clinics in the Midwest with 17 locations, including 11 throughout Kansas.

Sleep disorders are a huge problem in America. According to the National Sleep Foundation, up to 13 percent of the American public suffers from a chronic sleep disorder, and another 8 percent are affected by intermittent sleep-related problems.

In a community the size of Great Bend, this means that 6,300 people could have a disorder such as Sleep Apnea, the most commonly diagnosed and treated sleep disorder. Many people feel that as they get older, being constantly tired is just part of life. They don’t realize that spending just one night in a sleep lab can be the first step in providing them with a lifetime of better sleep.

Patients of PM Sleep Lab have compared a night there to staying in a 5 star resort because of the comfort. Each patient’s sleep study is performed in their own private home-like bedroom with each room containing a 32″ flatscreen Cable TV, 600 thread count sheets, and 5 different pillow types to choose from.

“A sleep study is somewhat like spending a night in a hotel. Patients can watch television, bring a good book or access our wireless internet to help them settle in for the night,” says Craig Meyer, President of PM Sleep Lab.

“If you’re out of your own environment it can be even more difficult to sleep, that’s why we make our sleep centers as comfortable and as much like home as possible.”

One of the most common and dangerous sleep disorders is sleep apnea which affects 1 in 15 people or 18 million Americans total. According to WebMD.com; common symptoms of sleep apnea include:

• Waking up with a very sore and/or dry throat, loud snoring

• Occasionally waking up with a choking or gasping sensation

• Sleepiness or lack of energy during the day

• Sleepiness while driving

• Morning headaches

• Restless sleep

• Forgetfulness, mood changes, and a decreased interest in sex

• Recurrent awakenings or insomnia

Lack of sleep can be dangerous to oneself and others as well. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that drowsiness accounts for 100,000 police-reported automobile crashes each year.

If you suspect you have a sleep disorder, contact your physician. A diagnostic sleep test is something that every insurance covers with your physicians referral, so receiving a test can help you rest easier.

An open house for Media and Physicians and Staff will be held on March 29, 2017 at 5 p.m.