John O’Connor

March 27, 2017

No, it can’t be! Tell me this isn’t the 297th week I’ve done this. Oh, it is? Okay, well that’s settled.

Well, the world of pop music lost a giant on Saturday March 18th with Chuck Berry’s passing. No, he wasn’t big on the level of ‘Elvis big,’ but he had far more lasting influence than ‘the King’ did on other artists and pop music in general. The Beatles recorded several of his songs, as did the Stones and hundreds of others throughout the years. Keith Richard of the Stones said something to the effect that he had stolen every one of his guitar licks from Chuck. Bruce Springsteen called him the purest rock and roll writer who ever lived. The Beach Boys’ ‘Surfin’ USA’ was based on the melody to ‘Sweet Little Sixteen.’

He was the complete package. Unlike Elvis, who could strum guitar a little, but gave it up early on, Chuck wrote all his own songs, played on ‘em and sang ‘em. And could do the ‘duck walk’ at the same time. The origin of the ‘duck walk’ is amusing: he originally did it to conceal the fact that his stage suit wasn’t pressed that day. The bit became so popular that audiences demanded he do it at least once in his concerts. No one even noticed a few wrinkles in his suit.

As someone who writes a little bit himself, I always appreciated his lyrics. Each song told a story, and some of his songs had seven or eight different verses, much more than the usual pop song of the period. Here are a few you should check out when you have a little ‘YouTube time:’

1. Nadine

2. Brown Eyed Handsome Man

3. Johnny B. Goode (of course)

4. No Particular Place to Go

5. School Days

6. Roll Over Beethoven

7. Rock and Roll Music

8. You Never Can Tell

9. Memphis, Tennessee

10. Sweet Little Sixteen

11. Back in the USA

12. Run Run Rudolph

13. Maybellene

14. Thirty Days

15. Too Much Monkey Business

I heard an interview with him the other day in which he said he really didn’t agree with the title ‘father of rock’ n roll’ some people had given him. He was quick to credit Louis Jordan who was doing a lot of what sounds like early rock way back in the 1940s, and also blues king Muddy Waters.

Chuck was not perfect by any means. He had spent some time in jail, but came out a year later and kept crankin’ out the hits, his popularity undiminished.

He lived ninety years, an amazing life span for a rock and roll legend, whose hits and performing style will go on influencing musicians and delighting listeners for decades to come.

Thanks, Chuck, for all the great music and memories. “Roll over Beethoven and tell Tschaikovsky the news!”

Okay, the results from last week’s neuron ticklers are in, so let’s see what’s what…

Julie was in right quick with ‘Maybellene’ as the answer to the Chuck Berry song question. Yes, the title was supposedly suggested by Leonard Chess of Chess Records. The title was being discussed and a woman in the room was using some Maybelline cosmetics at the time, so just like that, history was made. Speaking of beauty products, did you know Chuck worked for a time as a hairdresser? It’s true.

Billy Willy checked in just a few minutes later than Julie and agreed with her answer. Ryan thought the song might have been ‘My Ding-a-Ling,’ one of Chuck’s last (and least) hits.

Re: the car company that had to change one of its model names as WW2 approached, Terry suggested Kaiser. No, sorry. Kaiser didn’t begin automobile production until 1945. The company we’re looking for dates back a lonnnggg way before that.

Terry also re-asked a question about a former KVGB announcer who faked a live broadcast from Lyons. Wow, I’m stumped on that one. I’ve been with KVGB since 1973 and I’ve never heard that story. Anyone?

Congrats to Charlie, who got the ‘geological formation’ question. Yes, it’s the Arbuckle Formation, a few thousand feet under us, and as Charlie noted, connected to the Arbuckle Mountain range in southern Oklahoma. You’re right, by the way, that question was a little ‘broad,’ in that there could have been several valid answers. Ryan guessed the ‘Great Plains’ formation.

Ryan came through with the answer to the Bob Dylan question, though: right, it was the slide whistle on ‘Highway 61 Revisited.’ The slide whistle is more of a novelty than a real musical instrument.

Alright, that leaves the question about the ‘unfortunately named’ car open, and also the question about the subject that was NEVER mentioned in the books that the US government sent to the troops during WW2.

Okay, here are a few new ones:

The recently announced closing of the Great Bend Penney’s store made me think of this one: what was the name of the restaurant that used to be in there?

How ‘bout a TV question: what 1980s private eye show featured a lead character who had served some jail time?

Okay, one more: what 1959 top five song featured a guy who wouldn’t join the military unless he could wear his very ‘distinctive’ clothes?

Well, have a good week. We’ll expect to see your smilin’ face here again next week.

John