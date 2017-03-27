Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Dorothy Ann Reif, 87, died March 24, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. She was born October 25, 1929, on the farm near Odin, Kansas, the daughter of Hugo and Matilda (Hoeffner) Frenzl.

She married Albert Reif on April 16, 1952, in Odin, Kansas. He died September 11, 1970.

Dorothy was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beaver, Kansas and also the St. Joseph Altar Society. She later became a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hoisington, and was also a member of the Altar Society.

Survivors include children; Gary Reif and wife Karen of Great Bend, Duane Reif and wife Debbie of Hoisington, Eldon Reif and wife Karla of Holyrood, Karen Winkelman and husband Tim of Great Bend, Father Marvin Reif of Protection, and Nancy Jensen and husband Mark of Ellsworth; brother, Leo Frenzl and wife Dolores of Great Bend; sisters, Gertrude Hickel of Great Bend, Viola Meyeres of Ellinwood; sister-in-law, Edna Frenzl of Hays; seven grandchildren, Tammy Lichter, Kristi Ingalls, Sarah Bricker, Shane Reif, Alison Moore, Tyler Jensen, and Derek Jensen; nine great grandchildren, Brinly and Hadley Lichter, Cayson and Cala Ingalls, Kayley Bricker, Addyson Moore, Axson and Ainsley Jensen, Reed Jensen, and one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Leonard Reif, siblings, Marie Meyeres, Teresa Wondra, Frank Frenzl, Joseph Frenzl, August Frenzl, Lawrence Frenzl, and William Frenzl; and two grandchildren, David Reif and Branson Reif.

Friends may call noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Vigil with Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Bishop John B. Brungardt and Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Odin, Kansas. Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, or the Diocese of Dodge City for the Retired Priests Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box, 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.