Cougar baseball sweeps Garden City

After getting swept on Saturday, the Barton Cougars were in need of a big bounce back Sunday in Garden City, a bounce back they got with a double header sweep of the Broncbusters on the road.

The cougars took game one of the Jayhawk Conference double header 4-0 and then took game two 4-1 to salvage the four game split.

The Cougars improved to 7-5 in league play and 23-9 overall while Garden fell to 10-6 and 22-14.

Barton will now play a single 9-inning game at McPherson Wednesday before hosting Hutchinson for a four game weekend series at Lawson Biggs field this weekend.