Cop Shop (3/24 – 3/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/24)

Chase All Units

At 1:30 a.m. felony interference with law enforcement starting at Forest Avenue & Morton Street.

Theft

At 1:02 p.m. Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue, reported a theft.

Injury Accident

At 10:16 p.m. KHP took an accident case at 993 NW 140 Road in Olmitz.

3/25

Traffic Arrest

At 2:49 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI in the 10 block of NE 20 Avenue.

Interdiction

At 12:19 p.m. a traffic stop at Highway 56 & SW 100 Avenue led to interdiction. Driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:54 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 180 Road & NW 180th Street.

3/26

Non Injury Accident

At 5:19 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 bloc of NW 10 Road.