Cop Shop (3/24 – 3/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/24)
Chase All Units
At 1:30 a.m. felony interference with law enforcement starting at Forest Avenue & Morton Street.
Theft
At 1:02 p.m. Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue, reported a theft.
Injury Accident
At 10:16 p.m. KHP took an accident case at 993 NW 140 Road in Olmitz.
3/25
Traffic Arrest
At 2:49 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI in the 10 block of NE 20 Avenue.
Interdiction
At 12:19 p.m. a traffic stop at Highway 56 & SW 100 Avenue led to interdiction. Driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Non Injury Accident
At 8:54 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 180 Road & NW 180th Street.
3/26
Non Injury Accident
At 5:19 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 bloc of NW 10 Road.
Leave a Reply