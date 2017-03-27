Catholic Charities hosts 16th Annual Wine Tasting Event

Want to learn more about wine, but not sure about where to start? One option is to purchase a hundred bottles of wine, invite some friends over and start sipping away in the privacy of your home. But this option could get expensive and not-to-mention wasteful if you don’t like nine-tenths of the wine. Besides, how much can you learn about wine in isolation, or with friends whose expertise is no greater than your own?

A second option is to attend the Annual Catholic Charities Wine Tasting Event where you’ll have an opportunity to try not just wine, but some fine craft beer and spirits as well!

This year, the 16th Annual Catholic Charities Wine Tasting Event will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Event Center, 3111 10th Street in Great Bend KS. Admission is $50 per person or $450 for a table of ten.

“This is a great opportunity for a group of friends to get together—post tax season—for a fun evening while supporting a good cause” said Rebecca Ford, Event Coordinator.

The evening features a broad selection of wines, craft beers and spirits from around the world, delicious hors d’oeuvres prepared by The Club at Stone Ridge, live entertainment by Classical Guitarist, Richard J Falcon Jr. and a large silent auction of interesting and creative items. A live auction kicks off with our auctioneer for the evening, T.R. Esfeld, at 8 p.m.

In addition to support from Standard Beverage and Chlumsky’s Liquormart, the event is sponsored, in part, by Curt’s Oil Operations, Great Bend Tribune, Robert J Schmisseur – Attorney at Law, Larry and Kathy Schugart, the Dominican Sisters of Peace, First Kansas Bank, Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, and Larry and Pat Keenan.

The Annual Wine Tasting Event is the major fundraiser for Catholic Charities, helping the agency meet community needs for pregnancy and teen mom support, infant adoption, addiction and mental health counseling, relationship education and family support services, emergency assistance, non-food pantry supplies, housing assistance, immigration and refugee support, and disaster relief for tornadoes, wildfires and other destructive events.

For more information and reservations for the event, contact Rebecca Ford at 620-792-1393, or by email at rford@CatholicCharitiesSWKS.org. Reservations can also be made online at www.CatholicCharitiesSWKS.org/wine-tasting-event, or in person at the Catholic Charities office located at 2201 16th Street, Great Bend KS.