GREAT BEND — Carrol Black, 75, died March 24, 2017, at her home in Great Bend. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, at Decatur, Ark., the daughter of Harold Richard and Georgia Irene (Appling) Drew. She married Tommy Alfred Stacey Nov. 14, 1973, at Safford, Ariz. He died July 9, 1981. Mrs. Black was a CNA for Anthony Community Care.

Survivors include four sons, David Sunderland and his wife Suzie of Elko, Nev., Terry Cliffton Sunderland and his wife Kathy of Idaho, Richard Leon Sunderland, of Nevada, and Darrell Calvin of Arkansas City; two daughters, Leona Monasmith of Great Bend, and Kristine Renner of Anthony; two sisters, Mary Hanes of Anthony, and Kay Daniels of Waldron, Texas; two brothers, Richard Drew and his wife Sally of Roseburg, Ore., and Carl Van Dornstein of Anthony. She was preceded in death by one son, James Lee Stacey, and one daughter, Sherry Lynn Milin.

There will be no services. Memorials have been established with the Carrol Black Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

