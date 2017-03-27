Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/24 – 3/26)

3/24

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey of Great Bend on a Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $258.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Jeremy Hood of Hoisington on a GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is set at $1,251.00 cash only or 365 days. GBMC for contempt, bond set at $361.00 cash only or 365 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $556.00 cash only or 90 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $436.00 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $216.00 cash only or 545 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $643.00 cash only or 365 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $276.00 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $226.00 or 180 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jeremy Raybern of Salina on Stafford County District Court case for disorderly conduct, bond is set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Morris of Salina on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ricky Novotny on a Barton County District Court case for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian Fox of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ralph Tuey of Great Bend on a Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $258.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Robert Lyons of Great Bend for BTDC case of aggravated battery and BTDC case for burglary, theft, and criminal damage after being released by the court to probation.

RELEASED: Gerald D. Hopkins on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $300.00 cash.

RELEASED: Gerald A. Martin on a Barton County District Court warrant by order of the court. Probation terminated unsuccessfully.

RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on BTDC cases for time served.

RELEASED: Brett Fisher of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for DUI and unlawful abuse of toxic vapors after receiving an OR bond per Judge Svaty of the Barton County District Court.

RELEASED: Chad Wornkey of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

3/25

BOOKED: Brooks Linsner of Hays on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, circumvention of ignition interlock device, and left of center, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Laura Horsfall of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus D. Murphy of Great Bend on Barton County case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DWS, illegal tag, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Brooks Linsner of Hays on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, circumvention of ignition interlock device, and left of center after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rafael Carrasco of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Keyonna Deckert of Great Bend on GBPD case for serve sentence in full.

3/26

BOOKED: Jade Wilson of Garfield for GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Mark Haberman on a Rush County hold for a case for contempt of court. Posted bond of $2,500.00 C/S through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jade Wilson of Garfield for GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000.00 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeremy Raybern of Salina for Stafford County District Court case for disorderly conduct after posting a $500.00 surety bond through TNT.

RELEASED: Brian Fox of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case after serving his sentence.