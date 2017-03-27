Barton County set to spend $158,000 on a new excavator

Barton County Commissioner’s voted 4-1 Monday to authorize the purchase of a new excavator for the Road and Bridge Department. Director Dale Phillips was seeking approval for the new machine that will replace a 1996 model with 5,747 hours on it. As has been the case recently with several purchases made by the Road and Bridge and Noxious Weed Department, the lone dissenting vote came from Commissioner Alicia Straub.

Straub had questioned Phillips earlier in the meeting about what kind of repairs were anticipated in the coming year for the 1996 model. As soon as Phillips finished with his explanation, Homer Kruckenberg made a motion to authorize the purchase which passed 4-1. But Straub wasn’t finished and waited until later in the meeting to again press the issue on the new piece of equipment at which time Jennifer Schartz had this to say.

The cost of the new excavator from Foley Tractor will cost just over $175 thousand dollars. With trade in of $16,360 on the 1996 model, the net cost to the county will be $158,691.