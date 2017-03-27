58-year-old Kansas man dies in house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas man died in a house fire on Sunday in Wichita.

Just after 10p.m. fire crews responded to report of the fire at a residence in the 2400 of North Poplar, according to Fire Captain Kelly Zane during the online Monday media briefing.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw smoke and flames coming from the front door of the residence.

They also located a man identified as Martin Ornelas, 58, inside the home. He was transported to Via Christi where he died.

Fire crews did rescue three pets from the home. They were given to other family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Zane.