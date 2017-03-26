Stafford County business expanding

While we tend to be familiar with those businesses in the area that have a storefront presence, there are are several other companies who are having great success on a national scale but are doing it behind the scenes. In Great Bend we have USA Gymnastics, a company owned by Mark Ball who specializes in the manufacture of gymnastics and sports products that caters to the needs of Major League baseball teams, NBA teams, major colleges and schools at the high school and elementary level.

In Stafford County, there is Triple Creek Outfitters, a company that offers some of the best hunting the state of Kansas has to offer and attracts hunters from across the country and around the world. The owner is Richard Blakeslee, a lifetime resident of Stafford County.

The success of Triple Creek Outfitters has led to another business opportunity, a deer blind company called Triple Creek Blinds.

Blakeslee, who did not go to college, says he did not start out intending to be an entrepreneur but is thankful to have a business that has kept him in his home county. Now with the addition of Triple Creek Blinds, he is giving other the opportunity for other to do the same buy offering quality employment opportunities.