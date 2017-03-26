Comfort Pro & MPIRE Properties Donate Bottle Fillers to Holy Family School

Holy Family School in Great Bend was faced with a unique problem. The Catholic school’s students were being asked to refill their water bottles at an outdated drinking fountain that caused delays in the school day and kept students from staying hydrated. So school principal Karen Moeder called on one of the school’s local plumbers, Comfort Pro, to see about repairing the old water fountain.

“The old fountains were in disrepair and they would never have worked properly for filling sports bottles to keep the kids at their desks more and out in the hallway less,” says Comfort Pro owner Barry Stalcup. “Instead of just repairing the old units, we decided to partner with our friends at MPIRE Properties and donate new combination units that serve filtered water through fountains as well as bottle filling stations.”

The three new fountains and bottle filling stations were installed last month, and have since been quite popular with the Kindergarten through 6th grade students. “We really appreciate Comfort Pro and MPIRE donating our new water fountains and our new bottle refilling stations,” says Karen Moeder, Principal for Holy Family School. “The kids and the staff have really come to appreciate them, and we all love them.”

MPIRE Properties is a leading residential and commercial property management company, with over 270 housing units in communities all over Central and Western Kansas, including Great Bend, Hoisington, Concordia, Ulysses, Abilene, Ellinwood, Sylvan Grove, Glasco, and Pratt. For more information, visit them online at www.MPIREProperties.com, or call their professional team at 620-236-3557.

Comfort Pro is the area’s fastest growing plumbing and HVAC contractor with 23 vans operating all over Central Kansas and locations in Great Bend, Larned, and Russell. Learn more at www.comfortproks.com or call 620-793-4208.

Both companies are proud supporters of Holy Family School and many other local charities. To see a video from the water fountain installation, visit the Comfort Pro or MPIRE Properties facebook pages.