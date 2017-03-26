Barton Theatre Department to host open auditions for its Original Playwright Series

Story by Micah Oelze-gobarton.com

The Barton Community College Theatre Department will host open auditions for its upcoming Original Playwright Series 4-8 p.m. March 27 and 28 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

The series consists of four original short plays from the theatre department’s Original Playwright Contest.

“In My Time of Need” by Jose Flores is about a young man who is driven to crime to help pay for the needed health care for his mother. This play calls for two males, one around the age of 50 and one in his 20s, and one female around the age of 18.

“Check-mate” by Crystal Buck and Lee Miller follows two fiercely competitive highs school students who learn to respect and maybe even love each other through their mutual love of chess. This play calls for one male and one female.

“Why Love is so Hard to Find” by Kara Grosfield features two young adults having difficulties finding love even when it is right in front of them. This play calls for one male and one female.

“The Coffee Can” by John O’Connor is about a radio host who develops relationships with those who call in on his show. This play calls for two males, one around the age of 40 and another in his 20’s, and two females, one around the age of 60 and another around the age of 40.

Those interested in trying out are not required to prepare and need only to show up during the allotted audition times on March 27 and 28.

The Original Playwright Series will be a one-night performance 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 27 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.