Barton Baseball swept at Garden; Softball splits at Colby

The Barton Baseball Cougars fell twice at Garden City Saturday , losing game one to the Broncbusters 4-1 and losing the nightcap 15-14 in 12-innings.

The double header setback leaves the Cougars 5-5 in the Jayhawk West and 21-9 overall. Garden improved to 10-4 and 22-12.

Sane two teams Sunday at Garden in a double header that begins at 1 p.m.

The Barton Lady Cougar softball team also split a double header yesterday at Colby. The Lady Cougars took game one 14-4 in 5-innings before the Trojans salvaged game two with an 8-4 victory.

Barton is now 7-3 in league play and 22-7 overall while Colby stands at 4-4 and 17-11.

The Lady Cougars host Butler Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Cougar Field. The Grizzlies are a perfect 30-0 on the season and the Jayhawk Conferece with an 8-0 record.