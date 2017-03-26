A new pharmacy coming to St. John

While St. John has gone without a grocery store for over a year now, the community has gone without a local pharmacy for much longer than that. But according to Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn, that will change this summer.

Chris Davis, a recent graduate of Pharmacy School who is already working at Medical Arts Pharmacy in Pratt, will be moving to St. John to operate the pharmacy there.

As for the latest on getting a grocery store up and running, Dunn says the land where the new store will be built is under contract while negotiations with a new operator continue.

The new Grocery store and eventually the pharmacy will be located on the northwest corner of 5th Street and 281 Highway in St. John, the current location of L J & J Automotive.