Coming in April

1590 KVGB turns 80-years old this year and now will finally have a sister. In early April, all 1590 programming will also be available on 97.7 FM.

In 2009, the FCC revised its rules to permit the rebroadcast of AM radio stations on FM translator stations. The Commission acknowledged that the rule has worked well and that allowing AM stations the same flexibility to use FM translators to enhance their service is in the public interest.

Eagle Communications applied for an was approved for the 97.7 FM frequency.

In the ruling, the FCC stipulated that translators cannot be used to extend the contour of an AM station, and must be wholly contained within the 2 mV/m daytime contour and the 25-mile radius.

What does this mean? It means that surrounding communities like Ellinwood and Claflin along with areas to the south and southeast of Great Bend who have not been able to hear 1590 when the station switches to a night time pattern, should be able to hear KVGB programming on 97.7 FM.

The exact radius of the signal will not be known until the translator is put into operation, again sometime in early April.

More information will be provided as the launch date for the translator gets closer.