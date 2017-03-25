Sunday Weather

Sunday A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 7pm. Low around 41. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.