Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, March 27, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the March 13, 2017 and the March 20, 2017, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS: Annual Peopleware Agreement:

-In 2013, the County purchased a commercial software package from Computer Information Concepts, Inc. (CIC) Highly summarized, the software includes tax administration, budgetary / fund accounting, indexing / imaging, payroll / personnel and time / attendance. The Commission will now be asked to consider approval of the Annual Peopleware Agreement that details responsibilities for the soft- and hard-ware, including response time. Matt Patzner, Financial Officer, will provide details.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Request to Exchange Federal Funds:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has sent the 2017 Federal

Funds Exchange Program information to the County Engineer. The County has

two options.

• Option One is to bank the full amount of Federal Aid Funds ($271,571.16) with

KDOT for use with a federal aid project that must be designed to federal

standards.

• Option Two is to accept the ninety percent exchange amount of State funds

to be used on KDOT-approved County projects. Under the Exchange

Program, the County will be reimbursed with State funds for costs incurred up

to $244,414.04.

Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Cold Mix Asphalt Bids 2017:

-The Road and Bridge Department accepted bids until 2:00 p.m., March 15,

2017, for the 2017 Cold Mix Asphalt Program. The bid specified approximately

25,000 tons of cold mix asphalt material, with the County furnishing all

aggregate and asphalt oil. Using County specifications, the contractor will be

required to mix asphalt at the County pit on South Washington, Great Bend.

Venture Corporation provided the only bid at $7.43 per ton. This is unchanged

from 2016. Monies were included in the 2017 Budget for this anticipated

expense. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director, will provide details.

E. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of Replacement Excavator:

-The Department currently uses two excavators. The 1996 John Deere 490E

excavator has 5,747 hours and is beginning to experience mechanical issues. In

replacing it, the department asked for bids on a larger unit. Departmental

equipment is regularly used to tear out bridges and culverts, clean ditches and

remove debris. The bids also called for wider tracks, heavier counter weights

and hydraulic “thumb”. If the purchase is approved, it is suggested that the

1996 unit be traded in. It is suggested that Equipment Replacement Funds be

used for this purchase. Mr. Phillips will provide details.

F. NOXIOUS WEED: Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report:

-Noxious weeds are one of the greatest threats to the Kansas environment. They

displace native plant species, interfere with the production of agricultural crops,

increase erosion, destroy wildlife habitat and decrease property values. The

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is responsible for laws aiding in the

control and management of noxious and invasive weeds in Kansas. The KDA

requires Kansas counties to submit an Annual Noxious Weed Eradication

Progress Report. Mr. Phillips will present the report to the Commission.

G. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of

work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made

available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided

by the County on a regular basis.

H. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:

-The Commission will enter into Executive Session. The Commission may invite

such parties as needed into said Session. It is anticipated that Carey Hipp,

County Counselor, will be invited into said Session. The Commission meeting will

resume in fifteen minutes.

I. ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:

-The Commission will make any necessary announcements as a result of the

Executive Session. If necessary, further discussion or a decision may be made at

this time.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:15 a.m. – Program Update – Barton County / KSU Extension Council

10:30 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

11:30 a.m. – Fence Painting at Hillcrest and Mowing Bids – Dale Phillips, Road

and Bridge / Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks

After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a

working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee

Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, Solid

Waste Director, is scheduled for March 30, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 3, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.