Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting
Monday, March 27, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the March 13, 2017 and the March 20, 2017, Regular Meetings.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
B. COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS: Annual Peopleware Agreement:
-In 2013, the County purchased a commercial software package from Computer Information Concepts, Inc. (CIC) Highly summarized, the software includes tax administration, budgetary / fund accounting, indexing / imaging, payroll / personnel and time / attendance. The Commission will now be asked to consider approval of the Annual Peopleware Agreement that details responsibilities for the soft- and hard-ware, including response time. Matt Patzner, Financial Officer, will provide details.
C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Request to Exchange Federal Funds:
-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has sent the 2017 Federal
Funds Exchange Program information to the County Engineer. The County has
two options.
• Option One is to bank the full amount of Federal Aid Funds ($271,571.16) with
KDOT for use with a federal aid project that must be designed to federal
standards.
• Option Two is to accept the ninety percent exchange amount of State funds
to be used on KDOT-approved County projects. Under the Exchange
Program, the County will be reimbursed with State funds for costs incurred up
to $244,414.04.
Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.
D. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Cold Mix Asphalt Bids 2017:
-The Road and Bridge Department accepted bids until 2:00 p.m., March 15,
2017, for the 2017 Cold Mix Asphalt Program. The bid specified approximately
25,000 tons of cold mix asphalt material, with the County furnishing all
aggregate and asphalt oil. Using County specifications, the contractor will be
required to mix asphalt at the County pit on South Washington, Great Bend.
Venture Corporation provided the only bid at $7.43 per ton. This is unchanged
from 2016. Monies were included in the 2017 Budget for this anticipated
expense. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director, will provide details.
E. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of Replacement Excavator:
-The Department currently uses two excavators. The 1996 John Deere 490E
excavator has 5,747 hours and is beginning to experience mechanical issues. In
replacing it, the department asked for bids on a larger unit. Departmental
equipment is regularly used to tear out bridges and culverts, clean ditches and
remove debris. The bids also called for wider tracks, heavier counter weights
and hydraulic “thumb”. If the purchase is approved, it is suggested that the
1996 unit be traded in. It is suggested that Equipment Replacement Funds be
used for this purchase. Mr. Phillips will provide details.
F. NOXIOUS WEED: Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report:
-Noxious weeds are one of the greatest threats to the Kansas environment. They
displace native plant species, interfere with the production of agricultural crops,
increase erosion, destroy wildlife habitat and decrease property values. The
Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is responsible for laws aiding in the
control and management of noxious and invasive weeds in Kansas. The KDA
requires Kansas counties to submit an Annual Noxious Weed Eradication
Progress Report. Mr. Phillips will present the report to the Commission.
G. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:
-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of
work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made
available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided
by the County on a regular basis.
H. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:
-The Commission will enter into Executive Session. The Commission may invite
such parties as needed into said Session. It is anticipated that Carey Hipp,
County Counselor, will be invited into said Session. The Commission meeting will
resume in fifteen minutes.
I. ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:
-The Commission will make any necessary announcements as a result of the
Executive Session. If necessary, further discussion or a decision may be made at
this time.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County
Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,
Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.
10:15 a.m. – Program Update – Barton County / KSU Extension Council
10:30 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department
Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After
the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their
Chambers.
11:30 a.m. – Fence Painting at Hillcrest and Mowing Bids – Dale Phillips, Road
and Bridge / Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks
After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a
working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee
Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, Solid
Waste Director, is scheduled for March 30, 2017.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 3, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.
VI. ADJOURN.
Leave a Reply