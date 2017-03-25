Massive River Cleanup done by Great Bend River Rats”

The City of Great Bend had a massive volunteer project take place on March 18th and 19th in the Arkansas River. The Great Bend River Rats, a native group of individuals who frequent ride in the River on weekends, decided to jump in and help the City of Great Bend with a river cleanup effort.

The Great Bend River Rats gathered a group of 50-60 people and cleaned up the area and effort that pleased Public Works Director Charlie Suchy.

“When they asked permission, the River Rats said they wanted to clean it up because they are proud of that local amenity and want to keep it nice so they can use it for years to come. City Council and Staff are very impressed with the Great Bend River Rats, they appropriately contacted City officials to get permission, got Stone Sand to prepare dumpsters, and the Barton County landfill to waive the fees.”

This cleanup process helps the city with Stormwater Management efforts to keep up with the state guidelines and recommendations.