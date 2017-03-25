Darren Dale turned out to be the right pick for the Great Bend farm show

The 2017 Great Bend Farm and Ranch Expo is all about promoting agricultural technology. With more than 700 inside and outside booths covering 80 acres, the event is one of the premier farm shows in the country. The 6th Annual Farm and Ranch Expo starts April 5 at the Great Bend Expo Complex on West Barton County Road.

One of the event organizers, Jan Westfall, says the three-day event is a good experience for the thousands that attend.

Jan Westfall Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/westfall-1.mp3

Great Bend has a long history of hosting a farm show, but circumstances changed years ago and a committee with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce researched possible replacements to take over the Farm & Ranch Expo. Westfall says they are grateful they chose owner Darren Dale.

Jan Westfall Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/westfall-2.mp3

There is free admission and free parking and more information can be viewed at greatbendfarmandranchexpo.net.

Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo

April 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 6, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

April 7: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.