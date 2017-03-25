Central Kansas All-Star Basketball game to be held Sunday

The 6th Annual Central Kansas High School All-Star Basketball Classic will be hosted on the campus of Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas, this Sunday, March 26. The high school all-star basketball games will feature over sixty of some of the best high school talent from Central Kansas and beyond.

The girls’ game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. with two boys’ games to follow at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Three point and slam dunk competitions will also be held in conjunction with the games. Tickets go on sale on Sunday, March 26, at 1:00 p.m. with $6 admission for adults and $3 for students Kindergarten through twelfth grade.

Schedule of Central Kansas All-Star Events

2:00 p.m. – Girls Game

*Following this game will be the Girl’s and Boy’s -Point Finalists Shoot-out

4:00 p.m. – Boys Game #1

*Following this game will be the Dunk Contest

6:00 p.m. – Boys Game #2