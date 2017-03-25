Barton County residents can view floodplain map changes at community meeting

The Kansas Division of Water Resources and working groups throughout Barton County and surrounding areas have been reviewing the flood plain insurance maps that have not been updated since 1988.

The Cow Creek Floodplain Mapping project is starting to schedule public meetings for concerned or curious residents to ask questions on the new map.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says there will be an open house meeting on April 5 at the Hoisington Activity Center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/mitch-cow-1.mp3

Mitchell says the majority of Hoisington residents will be pleased with the proposed changes to the floodplain with a number of properties being removed from the area. The plan has quite a bit of the north end of Hoisington coming out of the floodplain, which has been a hindrance to development.

The City of Hoisington had the flood maps digitized in 2009 but the information used was still from the 1980s.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/mitch-cow-2.mp3

Being in the floodplain means a property is in a flat area that is naturally subject to flooding. Being in the designated area requires additional flood insurance.

Since the Cow Creek Floodplain map has not been updated for nearly 30 years, the project includes better technology at predicting where a potential flood might hit. The final map will be still need to be approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).