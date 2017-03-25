6 from SW Kansas hospitalized after van crash in Missouri

SHELBY COUNTY, MO – Six people from Southwest Kansas were injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. on Saturday in Shelby County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Van driven by Jose M. Gomez-Miranda, 39, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S. 36 just east of Hunnewell.

The van traveled off the right side of the road, hit a field entrance and a road sign.

Gomez-Miranda, Hayde B. Lores-Cortez, 38, and four children all of Garden City, were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

A 7-year-old passenger in the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.