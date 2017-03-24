Weekend Weather

Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
