Weekend Weather

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.