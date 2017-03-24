Man imprisoned for 1995 Kansas shooting death set for release

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man imprisoned in Kansas since being convicted of a 1995 robbery slaying is getting paroled.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Prisoner Review Board has granted the release of 44-year-old Ramon Noriega Jr. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig says Noriega will be freed from a prison in El Dorado as soon as a parole plan is approved.

Authorities say 56-year-old Sidney Robinson was shot and killed as Noriega and Douglas Abel committed aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery at his Topeka home.

Noriega and Abel received life sentences for first-degree murder and shorter sentences to be served simultaneously on the burglary and robbery convictions.

Abel is imprisoned in Lansing and next will be eligible for parole in July of next year.