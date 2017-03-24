Kansas Society Sons of the American Revolution installs officers

At the recent State Conference held in Topeka, Bobbie Hulse, McPherson, a member of the Sons of the Plains Chapter Sons of the American Revolution based in Hutchinson, was installed as Vice President of the Kansas Society. Over the past few years he has been working hard to re-establish a presence in the western part of Kansas and has been key to the reactivation of the Bennington Chapter in Salina. Compatriot Hulse is serving as interim president of that chapter. During the same period he has been working to reactivate the Ft. Hays Chapter.



Compatriot Hulse along with newly installed Sons of the Plains Chapter president, Justin Engleman of Great Bend and newly elected State Society Western Vice President Stan Jantz are planning to charter a new chapter in Great Bend.



Compatriot Hulse was also awarded the Silver Roger Sherman Medal and the Bronze Color Guard Medal by outgoing State President Brooks Lyles at the recent Kansas Society meeting in Topeka. In addition to his work increasing membership, he has worked to establish a network of activity to promote the youth scholarship contest participation.



Last year a fifth grade historical poster contestant from the Bennington Chapter placed in the top five at the National Congress competition in Boston. Compatriot Hulse believes that the State of Kansas has some of the best educated and talented students in the nation and believes that if there were more students competing from Kansas we would consistently compete for the scholarships at the national level. Various youth contests from the fifth grade through high school are available, including JROTC and Eagle Scout opportunities as well.



Those interested in joining the SAR are encouraged to contact Engleman. For information on the youth programs go to www.sar.org , education, youth contest. The SAR is a patriotic, historical, and educational non-profit corporation, United States 501(c)3, that seeks to maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom, an appreciation for true patriotism, a respect for our national symbols, and the value of American citizenship.