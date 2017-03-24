Kansas call center closure will eliminate 300 jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Alorica has announced it will close its Topeka call center, eliminating 300 jobs.

A company official told the Topeka Capital-Journal on Thursday that it plans to close the center May 26.

Company spokesman Ken Muche says the company decided to transfer the Topeka positions to other U.S.-based offices where employees serve the same client.

An employee in Topeka says the company let employees know as they came in for their shifts Thursday.

The number of positions at Alorica has fluctuated since it’s opening in 2007. Spokeswoman Irena Boostani says there were 395 employees in June 2016 and that the company had planned to have 600 team members by August 2016.

Officials haven’t yet indicated whether employees will receive severance pay.