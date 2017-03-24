How the west was settled, west 10th Street refreshed with businesses

East side or west side? For years, the west side of 10th Street in Great Bend seemed sparser to consumers with business options. The makeover that the former Village Mall has received is starting to breathe more life into west 10th Street.

Advanced Therapy & Sports Medicine in Great Bend decided to move their business to the Village Mall and officially opened their new location at 4801 10th Street earlier this month.

Kevyn Soupiset with Advanced Therapy & Sports Medicine and Progressive Therapy & Sports Medicine in Larned says it was time to get more space.

Kevyn Soupiset Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/soupiset-1.mp3

Soupiset says Advanced Therapy has nearly tripled their size from their old location in the strip mall next to Walmart.

Advanced Therapy is not the only organization to take advantage of the once bare Village Mall. Ace Hardware had the early start, bringing their business to the location in 2014. Recently Smallcakes and Heartland Community Church moved into the facility and Up N Rollin Skate Center and Dr. David Hart’s dentist office will open soon.

Kevyn Soupiset Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/soupiset-2.mp3

Soupiset says Advanced Therapy plans to eventually use 2,500 square feet of the building to the east for their sports performance program, senior wellness programs, and other exercise opportunities for the community.