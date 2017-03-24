Cougars Jarrett Seaton earns weekly Jayhawk honor

For the third time this season, a member of the Barton Community College baseball team has been awarded the weekly conference award as Jarrett Seaton becomes the latest for his performance last week in receiving the KJCCC Division I Co-Pitcher of the Week honor. Sharing the week six award with Neosho County’s Mason Knopp, Seaton joins fellow Cougar hurler Mason Hiser to receive the honor and first baseman Trey Pittman.

Seaton recorded two wins last week, working thirteen innings in striking out ten with zero walks. Pitching a complete game shutout over Iowa Lakes Community College on Monday, March 13, the Omaha, Nebraska, freshman sent down six batters on strikeouts commanding the zone with fifteen first pitch strikes against twenty-three batters faced to lead the 10-0 victory. Six days later Seaton picked up his second victory of the week with a six inning, four strikeout performance against conference leading Dodge City improving to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Jayhawk conference play.

Now 21-7 on the season, the No. 18 ranked Cougars’ next action will come this weekend with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch in a four-game conference set at Garden City Community College. The game can be heard locally on 107.9FM with audio and video links found at BartonSports.com.