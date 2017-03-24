Club 1 Fitness celebrates 43rd anniversary this month

In 1974, Martin Casey had a vision for the Great Bend area. He wanted to provide a healthy lifestyle for the whole family under one roof, and so he founded the Town & Country Racquet Club which was later renamed Club 1 Fitness. Now his daughter, Caron, carries on his legacy as owner of the popular local gym.

“There have been many changes throughout the years, but the vision remains the same,” Caron Zager says. “We are always looking for new ways to invest in our facility and provide more amenities for our members.”

Club 1 Fitness is the only gym in the area to offer an indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room. They are also the only fitness facility with free childcare for family memberships. Indoor tennis and racquetball courts, along with free group fitness classes offered in a variety of settings at different times throughout the week.

“We are so much more than just a place to exercise,” says Chris Berger, General Manager. “We truly provide something for the whole family, including a place to have birthday parties or get year-round swimming lessons. We invite everyone to stop in during our 43rd anniversary celebration.”

To celebrate the anniversary, Club 1 Fitness is offering 43 percent off all t-shirts sold at the front desk. For more information stop by Club 1 Fitness at 3806 Broadway in Great Bend, call 620-792-1366, or visit www.club1fitness.net.