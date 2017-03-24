Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/23)

BOOKED: Ronald Ensley of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for DUI and improper turn. Bond set at $1000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Chad Teichman of Stafford County on a Stafford County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and illegal transportation of an open container. Bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Ronald Ensley of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for DUI and improper turn. Posted $1,000 cash bond.

BOOKED: Anthony Smith of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear. Bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Chad Teichman of Stafford County on a Stafford County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and illegal transportation of an open container. Posted $10,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Dalton Staudinger of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation to treatment.

RELEASED: Anthony Smith of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear. Posted $1,000.00 surety bond.

BOOKED: Joseph Hood of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Joseph Hood of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct. Posted $500 bond.

BOOKED: Shelly Maynard on a Barton County District Court case for serve sentence from 3/23/17 – 5/26/17.